Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Count down started for YSR Congress, says Modi

Published on May 8, 2024 by

Count down started for YSR Congress, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the countdown started for the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. He said that developed Andhra Pradesh is his aim and would work for the overall development of the state after the elections.

Modi addressed a public meeting at Pileru village of Annamayya district along with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, former chief minister and Rajampet BJP candidate N Kirankumar Reddy and Jana Sena general secretary K Nagababu.

The Prime Minister said that the successive governments have ignored the development of Rayalaseema for all these years. There are no irrigation projects to help the farmers in the region, he said. He emphasised the need to have a double engine government in Andhra Pradesh to develop the region on priority and the state as well.

He blamed the YSR Congress for not developing the region. He said that the YSR Congress had betrayed the people in the last five years. He said that the days of the YSR Congress are now numbered.

He said that several mafias are working in Andhra Pradesh. Sand mafia had looted the rivers in the state. The Annamayya dam was destroyed because of the sand mafia, he said. The NDA government in the state would give a fitting treatment to every mafia in the state, he said.

The Prime Minister also promised drinking water connection to every house in the state. He further said that the Centre would roll out every scheme to the state once the NDA government is formed. He regretted that the YSR Congress government did not support the Centre on Jal Jeevan Mission for the last five years. The next government would take up the programme on priority, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the NDA government would complete all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region. He said that the government would also help those migrating to other places in search of work.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP government at the Centre is in favour of giving a bullet train to the southern states. He said that Nandyala-Errakuntla railway works were completed. A new railway line was sanctioned between Kadapa and Bengaluru, he said. The new terminal of the Kadapa airport is under construction, he said.

Modi said that the NDA government would promote food processing units in Rayalaseema region. The government would also provide basic infrastructure in the region and appeal to the people to support the NDA candidates.

