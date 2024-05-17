Vijaya Shanti Supports BRS, Netizens scratch their heads

Vijaya Shanti, the renowned actress-turned-politician, seems to have left voters scratching their heads with her recent comments against the BJP leader for his comments on BRS. Due to her frequent party switches over the years from BJP to Congress, and back and forth, people started wondering whether she is again planning to switch her loyalties. Details are as follows.

Multiple parties and Multiple U-Turns:

Vijaya Shanti’s political journey has been marked by uncertainty and ambiguity. Starting her political career with the BJP in 1998, Shanti’s allegiance has since wavered multiple times. After founding her party, Talli Telangana, in 2005, she eventually merged it into TRS, only to later part ways with the party and join Congress in 2014. Despite her stint as an MP with TRS between 2009 and 2014, she found herself on the opposing side once again. Congress gave her an MLA ticket in 2014 but she lost the elections. In a surprising turn of events, Vijaya Shanti rejoined the BJP in December 2020 by leaving Congress, but only to leave the BJP party once more in November 2023, returning to Congress within weeks. This series of switches has left many questioning her true political allegiance and commitment. Moreover, she got neither the ticket nor the recognition in the Congress party in the 2023 elections.

Vijaya Shanti’s surprising Comments in support of BRS:

Recently, her response to BJP leader Kishan Reddy’s comments, seemingly in support of the BRS party, has further muddled the waters. Despite being a member of Congress, Shanti’s remarks have sparked confusion among voters, with some speculating whether she has once again switched sides. Recently Kishan Reddy commented that the BRS party will not exist in the future. Vijaya Shanti responded to these comments though she does not belong to the BRS party.

She found fault with Kishen Reddy’s comments. Her commentary on regional sentiments and the significance of parties like BRS and YSRCP in southern politics made netizens scratch their heads. While her opinions may shed light on the regional sentiments in the south, they also fuel the uncertainty surrounding her own political identity.

Amid this confusion, one thing remains clear: Vijaya Shanti’s political journey continues to baffle observers and voters alike. With each party switch and contradictory statement, she adds to the confusion of the netizens about what she is doing now and in which party she is currently working. Many people are wondering what her next move will be.