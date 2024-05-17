x
Home > Movie News

Satyadev’s Krishnamma: An Inside Story

Published on May 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Satyadev’s Krishnamma: An Inside Story

Talented actor Satyadev tested his luck with Krishnamma and the rustic film released last Friday. Top director Koratala Siva presented the film and his friend Krishna bankrolled the film. The film did not do well in theatres despite receiving decent response. Just after seven days of its theatrical release, Krishnamma is streaming on Amazon Prime. The film’s shoot was completed more than a year and a half. Krishnamma was made on a budget of Rs 7 crores and there was an offer of Rs 8 crores for the non-theatrical rights. This was the story before the release of Koratala Siva’s Acharya.

Koratala Siva demanded Rs 12 crores for the non-theatrical rights and it did not happen. After the release of Acharya, there were no takers for Krishnamma. The film became a stale project and it finally released now. The film’s non-theatrical rights were closed for Rs 3 crores post Acharya. The producer had to release the film on his own through Mythri Movie Makers and Primeshow Entertainment. Amazon inked a deal about the digital streaming date when they acquired the OTT rights. A digital cap of seven days from the theatrical release is never expected from a person like Koratala Siva.

A table profit film before release turned out to be a debacle and a loss venture for the producer. This is the story of Krishnamma.

