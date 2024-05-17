x
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Movie News

Pooja Hegde to romance Suriya?

Published on May 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde who was in huge demand is now left with no great offers. She missed several Telugu films after most of her films ended up as disappointments in Telugu and Tamil. Pooja Hegde has kept herself busy in Hindi and is waiting for a South comeback. The latest news say that Pooja Hegde is locked as the leading lady in Suriya’s upcoming film tentatively titled Suriya44. Karthik Subbaraj directs the project and the shoot commences on June 2nd in Andaman islands. The team has planned a 40-day long schedule in Andaman islands, Ooty and other locations of Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time, Pooja Hegde and Suriya are working together and Malayalam actor Joju George will be seen in an important role in this untitled film. 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films will bankroll the film together and Santosh Narayanan will compose the music and background score. Suriya is also busy with Kanguva which will have its release later this year and he has a film lined up with Sudha Kongara.

