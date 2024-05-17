Pooja Hegde to romance Suriya?

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde who was in huge demand is now left with no great offers. She missed several Telugu films after most of her films ended up as disappointments in Telugu and Tamil. Pooja Hegde has kept herself busy in Hindi and is waiting for a South comeback. The latest news say that Pooja Hegde is locked as the leading lady in Suriya’s upcoming film tentatively titled Suriya44. Karthik Subbaraj directs the project and the shoot commences on June 2nd in Andaman islands. The team has planned a 40-day long schedule in Andaman islands, Ooty and other locations of Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time, Pooja Hegde and Suriya are working together and Malayalam actor Joju George will be seen in an important role in this untitled film. 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films will bankroll the film together and Santosh Narayanan will compose the music and background score. Suriya is also busy with Kanguva which will have its release later this year and he has a film lined up with Sudha Kongara.