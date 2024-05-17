NTR approaches Telangana High Court

Top Tollywood actor NTR approached the Telangana High Court recently regarding a land issue. Going into the news, NTR bought a plot in Jubilee Hills, Road no 75 from Geetha Lakshmi and NTR is positioned in the property. But Geetha Lakshmi created fake documents on the same property and got loans from several nationalized banks. After receiving several calls from the managers of these banks regarding the loan, NTR approached the High Court of Telangana and the case will be heard on June 6th in the High Court.

NTR approached the cops in 2019 and a chargesheet was filed for the same. The actor is on a break and he is holidaying abroad along with his family and he will celebrate his birthday on May 20th abroad. He will resume the shoot of Devara on May 24th and the shoot of the film is expected to be completely wrapped up in July. NTR is also one of the lead actors in War 2 and Hrithik Roshan plays the other lead role.