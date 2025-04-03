x
Buzz: Karthi in Nani's HIT3?

Published on April 3, 2025

Buzz: Karthi in Nani’s HIT3?

Karthi

Natural Star Nani has completed the shoot of his upcoming film HIT 3 and he recently kick-started the promotions of the film. From the past couple of days there are speculations that a top neighboring actor will be seen during the climax of HIT 3 and he will take up the lead role in HIT 4. It is now clear that Tamil actor Karthi will be seen in that important role and Karthi has completed shooting for his part yesterday. He initially shot the part in Chennai and the pending portions are completed in the Aluminium Factory yesterday.

The team will make an official announcement about the same. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is the most violent action film of the franchise and the film is slated for May 1st release. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine and Wall Poster Cinema are the producers. All the deals for the film are closed and Nani will completely focus on the promotions of the film for the month of April.

