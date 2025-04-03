x
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan

Published on April 3, 2025 by swathy

Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan

Nandamuri Kalyanram has dedicated a long time for his next film titled Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi. The film is said to be a high voltage actioner and the teaser of the film changed the fate of the film. All the deals of Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi are closed and the makers had plans to release the film on April 18th. But it would be a short time to promote the film well. After long discussions, the team has decided to stick to the date and an official announcement was made today.

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi will hit the screens on April 18th. Pradeep Chilukuri is making his directorial debut with this actioner and Vijayashanthi plays a prominent role as a cop. NTR Arts and Ashoka Creations are the producers. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi. Kalyanram kickstarted the promotions of the film.

