Buzz: NTR’s next is Dragon?

Young Tiger NTR is occupied with two films and he is on a break to celebrate his birthday abroad with his family. NTR has a film with Prashanth Neel and the film rolls very soon. The pre-production work of the film is currently happening and the film is a packed mass entertainer with loads of action. As per the ongoing rumors, the team is considering Dragon as the title for the project and an official announcement is awaited.

Prashanth Neel is finalizing the leading lady and other actors. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film. NTR will complete the shoots of Devara and War 2 before joining Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. More updates awaited from the team of Mythri Movie Makers.