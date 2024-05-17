Naga Babu gets Trolled, deactivates Twitter

Mega hero Naga Babu has been active in politics and he has been supporting his brother Pawan Kalyan and is overlooking the operations of Janasena. After Allu Arjun campaigned for his friend and YSRCP MLA Ravi, Naga Babu posted a sensational tweet without mentioning the name of Allu Arjun. This did not go well with Bunny’s fans and the heat was on. Naga Babu was badly trolled that he deactivated his Twitter account last night.

Naga Babu posted saying that a man who joins hands with the rivals cannot be considered as our own and an outsider who supports us will be considered as our family. This tweet was considering Allu Arjun and Allu Arjun army targeted Naga Babu. As a result, he had to deactivate his Twitter account.