Home > Movie News

Team SSMB29 issues an Official Statement

Published on May 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Team SSMB29 issues an Official Statement

SS Rajamouli is all set to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film and there are lot of rumors going on about the film. Rajamouli is focused on the pre-production work and Mahesh Babu is carving himself to get the desired look for the role. The team is also conducting a workshop and the major crew along with Mahesh Babu are present. A top media house has published the news that top casting director Viren Swami joined hands with SS Rajamouli for SSMB29. Viren Swami worked as a casting director for several Indian biggies in the past.

The production house of SSMB29 issued an official statement that the news is untrue. Producer KL Narayana also revealed that all the official announcements will be made by the production house. With some extensive pre-production work involved, the shoot of this untitled film is expected to commence in September or October this year. MM Keeravani scores the music and PS Vinod will handle the camera work. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget forest adventure which is yet to be titled.

Naga Babu gets Trolled, deactivates Twitter Love Me If You Dare Trailer Launch Event
