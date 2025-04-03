Jack Controversy: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Responds

Tillu fame and young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is testing his luck with Jack. The trailer of the film is out and it looks quite impressive. From the past few days, there are speculations that there are creative differences between Bommarillu Baskar and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Reports also said that Siddhu has been shooting for a song without the director. During the launch of the first song, Baskar was missing and this added more fuel for the rumors.

During the media interaction today, Siddhu Jonnalagadda responded saying “Baskar was busy with the edit and he himself asked me to shoot the song along with my choreographer. I made fun of my director saying that he would chill in an AC edit suite and I have to sweat out in the sun”. Baskar too said that there are no differences between them. Jack is hitting the screens on April 10th. BVSN Prasad is the producer and Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady.