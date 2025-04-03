x
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Jack Controversy: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Responds

Published on April 3, 2025 by swathy

Jack Movie Press Meet

Jack Controversy: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Responds

Tillu fame and young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is testing his luck with Jack. The trailer of the film is out and it looks quite impressive. From the past few days, there are speculations that there are creative differences between Bommarillu Baskar and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Reports also said that Siddhu has been shooting for a song without the director. During the launch of the first song, Baskar was missing and this added more fuel for the rumors.

During the media interaction today, Siddhu Jonnalagadda responded saying “Baskar was busy with the edit and he himself asked me to shoot the song along with my choreographer. I made fun of my director saying that he would chill in an AC edit suite and I have to sweat out in the sun”. Baskar too said that there are no differences between them. Jack is hitting the screens on April 10th. BVSN Prasad is the producer and Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady.

