YSR Congress would get less than 25 Assembly seats, says Raghurama

Narasapuram MP and Undi Assembly constituency TDP candidate, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Friday said that the ruling YSR Congress would get just below 25 Assembly seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

Krishnam Raju visited Tiriupati and worshiped Lord Venkateswara on the day. Later, he interacted with the media outside the temple. He said that people have voted for the TDP and its allies in the election. They did not vote for the YSR Congress, he said.

People are against the YSR Congress and have been waiting to send Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pulivendula. The five years of waiting had finally completed on May 13 when the people cast their votes, he said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was expecting to be the chief minister for the second term. However, people are disappointed with this five years rule and they no longer want him as the chief minister. The urge among the people to see Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister was visible during the polling, he said.

People have corrected their mistake of voting for the YSR Congress in the 2019 general elections. They corrected their mistake in this election, he said. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh is set to win more than 150 Assembly seats, Raghurama Krishnam Raju said.

He further said that he would become the speaker of the Assembly and would play the games with Jagan Mohan Reddy in the House. I would not allow him to speak in the house, Raghurama Krsihnam Raju asserted.