One more surprise coming from Mirai

Teja Sajja scored a blockbuster with Hanuman this year and he is currently shooting for his next big-budget film titled Mirai. The film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and the shoot is half done. The announcement teaser of Mirai caught everyone’s attention and everyone is excited about the film. Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj is essaying the role of the lead antagonist and he joined the sets of the film recently. The glimpse introducing the character of Manoj will be out on May 20th on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The video byte of Manoj is getting ready. Critically acclaimed actor Dulquer Salman plays a crucial role and the team kept his role under wraps to surprise the audience. Dulquer’s name will be announced at the right time. People Media Factory is bankrolling this prestigious project that is planned on a budget of Rs 70 crores. The film will head for an international release along with a release in all the Indian languages in summer 2025.