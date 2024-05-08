x
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Home > Movie News

Titles tensions for Vijay Deverakonda

Titles tensions for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and the updates of his three upcoming films will be made tomorrow. He is currently shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama in Vizag and the film will release next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the final title of the film is yet to be locked. Though the team wanted to finalize the title and announce it tomorrow, there is no clarity about the title. So a special birthday poster will arrive from the team. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a rural drama in the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola and the film will be produced by Dil Raju. Rowdy Janardhan is the working title for the film and it is not finalized.

So, Dil Raju’s team will not announce the title tomorrow and a birthday poster will be out. Vijay Deverakonda is also teaming up with Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film’s announcement will be made tomorrow and there is ample time for the title to be locked and announced. There is a lot of confusion among the teams of Vijay Deverakonda for the titles. There would be no title announcements made tomorrow.

