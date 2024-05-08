CAT dismisses senior IPS officer ABV’s suspension

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday dismissed the suspension of senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao by the state government. The CAT also directed the state government to pay all arrears to Venkateswara Rao and take him into service.

Venkateswara Rao was placed under suspension by the YSR Congress government in 2019. He approached the high court challenging his suspension. The court directed the state government to take him into service.

Following the high court orders, the state government posted him as commissioner of printing and stationary. However, in two days, the government placed him under suspension once again for speaking to the media.

The government suspended Venkateswara Rao on the charges of corruption in purchase of security gadgets by the state government during the TDP regime. It was alleged that Venkateswara Rao’s son was involved in the deal and garnered a huge amount of money in the deal.

He also challenged the government’s decision in the court and later in the CAT. The CAT found his suspension invalid and directed the state government to give him posting. The CAT said that an all-India service officer cannot be suspended twice on the same charges.

As the state is in the middle of the election process, it is to be seen what the senior officials would do now. Will they take him into service or will they wait for the new government to take a call on the issue are to be seen.