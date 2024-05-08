Megastar to receive Padma Vibhushan tomorrow

For his incredible work and contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian government honoured legendary Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi with Padma Vibhushan. Chiranjeevi will receive the honour tomorrow in New Delhi. The grand ceremony will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow and Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan will accompany his father in New Delhi. Chiranjeevi has been shooting without breaks for his upcoming film Vishwambara directed by Vassishta Mallidi. The film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release and is said to be a socio-fantasy film. UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara.