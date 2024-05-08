x
Ranveer Singh has a shock for his Fans

Ranveer Singh has a shock for his Fans

Top Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are happily married for years and the duo is expecting their first child this year. In a sudden surprise, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone removed their wedding clicks from their official social media pages. The recent social media cleanup of the star couple left their fans worried. Ranveer’s fans have been questioning the actor about the deleted clicks. Ranveer Singh is yet to respond or issue a statement for the same.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been in a relationship for years and the duo got married in 2018. They are expecting their first child in September this year. Ranveer Singh is in talks with Telugu director Prasanth Varma for a big-budget periodic film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Both these films are slated for release this year.

