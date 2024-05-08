x
Brahmanandam aims a Strong Comeback

Published on May 8, 2024 by

Brahmanandam aims a Strong Comeback

Legendary comedian Brahmanandam entertained the Telugu audience for over four decades. With youngsters taking the major seat, Brahmanandam slowed down and is in relaxing mode. He is quite choosy. Brahmanandam is making his comeback with a comic entertainer and the film is titled Brahma Anandam. Brahmanandam and his son Raja Gautham will be seen playing the roles of grandfather and grandson in this entertainer and Vennela Kishore plays the other prominent role. A short promo along with the announcement was made today.

RVS Nikhil is making his directorial debut with Brahma Anandam and Rahul Yadav Nakka who produced successful films like Malli Raava, Agent Sai Sreenivasa Athreya and Masooda is the producer. The shoot of Brahma Anandam will commence soon and the makers announced that the film will head for release on December 6th this year. Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal are the heroines in Brahma Anandam.

