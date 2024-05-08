Jagan under deep frustration with fear of losing power, says Naidu

With the fear of losing power Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has gone into deep frustration, said TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the Praja Galam meeting Chandrababu Naidu said that all the prices of all commodities including petrol and diesel besides power charges skyrocketed during Jagan rule. “Perhaps Jagan must be under the impression that all the assets of the State should remain with him,” he said.

Sending a strong warning to the local Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP supremo said that he will certainly bury Peddireddy politically. What is Peddireddy’s share in the liquor racket, he asked and said that he will make these YSRCP leaders, including Peddireddy, to pay back after June 4 whatever money they have swallowed till now.

Assuring the Muslim community that the existing four per cent reservation for them will be protected and continued at any cost, Chandrababu Naidu also promised the community that he will stand by them always. He also promised to develop Punganur on the lines of Kuppam, his home Assembly segment.

Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to vote for Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from here to the Lok Sabha and Challa Babu, who is in the race for the Assembly from Punganur. Making it clear that the TDP has entered into an alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena keeping in view the development of the State, the TDP supremo said that Jagan, however, had a backdoor understanding with parties only to escape from the series of cases that are pending against him.

Pointing out that Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is a Minister in the State Cabinet while his son, Mithun Reddy, is the local MP and his brother Dwarakanath Reddy is MLA from Tamballapalle, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether they all feel that the people are their servants. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, made it clear on Monday that NDA means development while YSRCP means destruction, he said and stated that Modi will be back as the Prime Minister again.

“These YSRCP leaders ransacked my home constituency, Kuppam, of granite stocks minting Rs 30,000 cr in these five years,” Chandrababu said. The TDP national president promised to issue official passbooks to all the agricultural land owners with government seal and also assure the gathering that Punganur will be developed on all fronts.