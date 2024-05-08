x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prashanth Neel picks up NTR over Prabhas

Published on May 8, 2024

Exclusive: Prashanth Neel picks up NTR over Prabhas

There are a lot of speculations about Prashanth Neel’s next film and the Telugu media said that Prashanth Neel picked up Salaar 2 and the shoot commences in May. Prashanth Neel has a commitment for NTR and the film was planned to head for shoot this year. Speculations said that Salaar 2 will push NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film to next year. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the speculation is untrue. Salaar 2 will happen only after Prashanth Neel completes his film with NTR. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening and the shoot commences in the second half of the year once NTR is done with Devara and War 2.

Prashanth Neel is completely focused on NTR’s script for now. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious and big-budget action entertainer. Prabhas too is busy with Kalki 2898 AD and Raja Saab for now. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film to be shot this year. Hence, Salaar 2 is pushed to next year. Prashanth Neel is also working on the draft of Salaar 2.

