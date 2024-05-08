SS Rajamouli about the equation of Indian Audience

Top director SS Rajamouli along with the makers of Baahubali attended the press meet of Baahubali – Crown of Blood, an animated series of Baahubali that will soon stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. SS Rajamouli during the interaction explained the perspective and the choice of Indian audience when it comes to films and watching them in different mediums. He also explained the real thought behind Baahubali – Crown of Blood.

“We all know Baahubali is the biggest hit of Indian cinema and it is the most watched film. We have 140 crore population in India. Let us think like 120 crore people watch films. The number of tickets sold for the film were just 10 crores. There are 110 crore people who did not watch the film in theatres. Most of them watched the film on television, OTT or other mediums. We live in the world of films and we think everything is cinema. We think everyone watches films but that is not true. In India, cinema plays a major role. The other people get that storytelling entertainment from books, novels, comics and other mediums. There is a section of the audience who only watch animated films. The idea of Baahubali – Crown of Blood is to touch all the audience. There is a debate as to why producers are not making quality animated films. Baahubali – Crown of Blood is for them” told SS Rajamouli.