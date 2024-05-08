How did Allu Arjun get Arya?

Arya is a classic in Telugu cinema and the team celebrated 20 years of the film last night in a grand manner. Sukumar and Dil Raju shared their experience about how the film materialized and how Allu Arjun came on board. Sukumar told “Dil Raju promised a film if Dil becomes a hit. He called me and confirmed the project after the release of Dil. We narrated the script to Ravi Teja and Prabhas. One evening, we were screening Dil for actor Tarun and then came Allu Arjun. I decided that Allu Arjun is the hero of Arya”.

“Soon we narrated the script to Allu Arjun and then to his father Allu Aravind. After months of hard work and script changes, the film materialized. At one point of time, I decided to go back to my hometown and do my Lecturer job as I was frustrated narrating the same script again and again. Dil Raju convinced me and I waited for the opportunity” told Sukumar. Allu Arjun too shared his experience saying that he was in -100 after the release of Gangotri and Arya took him to +100 after the release.