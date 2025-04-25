‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echo around Charminar

‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echoed around historic Charminar surroundings on Friday, as large number of Muslims took out a rally, protesting against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Large number of Muslims gathered at Charminar, after offering prayers at Makkah Masjid on Friday afternoon. After prayer (Namaz) they took out a rally from Charminar to Madina Centre protesting against Pahalgam terror attack.

While the rally was taken out peacefully expressing solidarity with the victims of terror attack, the surrounding areas echoed with ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans.

At a time when social media is abuzz with posts and shares that The Resistance Front terrorists had asked victims their religious identity before shooting, the rally by Muslim Minority community at Charminar in Hyderabad echoed the sentiment of the community.

According to the reports from all over Hyderabad, rallies protesting Pahalgam terror attack were held even in other areas, along with Charminar after Friday Namaz prayers, as Muslims made it a point to raise their voice against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.