Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number

The next single ‘Thanu’ from Nani’s Investigative Thriller HIT 3 is out today. What’s so special about the song is that top music composer Anirudh has lent his voice for the song. Thanu is a situational song which happens on a serious note narrating the mood of Arjun Sarkaar in the film. Nani looks ruthless in the visuals and Anirudh’s tone matches the tune. Mickey J Meyer scored the music while Raghav penned the lyrics for the song.

Most of the song is shot in a special set. Thanu is a decent number and it also unveils the romantic side of Arjun Sarkaar. Srinidhi Shetty plays his love interest in HIT 3. Nani and his team is promoting the film all over. Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions are the producers of HIT 3. The film releases on May 1st.