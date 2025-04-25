x
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani

Published on April 25, 2025 by swathy

Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Kesineni Chinni) filed a defamation suit on his elder brother and former MP Kesineni Nani. MP Kesineni Chinni sent defamation notice for Rs 100 Cr, alleging the allegations made by Kesineni Nani regarding land allocation to Ursa Clusters, have been baseless and made with the malicious intention to harm his reputation.

Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani himself revealed the news of his younger brother sending him defamation notice on Friday. He posted the defamation notice on his social media handles making them public.

“The contents of your so-called open letter addressed to the AP CM are nothing short of a malicious character assassination campaign, replete with concocted facts, reckless insinuations, and brazen lies aimed at maligning my client’s name in the eyes of the public, Telugu Desam Party, party leadership and government institutions,” read a paragraph from the defamation notice served to Kesineni Nani.

Saying further that Kesineni Nani’s allegations have led to substantial harm to reputation, dignity and mental peace of MP Kesineni Chinni, Rs 100 Cr were claimed as compensation for the damage, to be paid within 5 days.

However, former MP Kesineni Nani, gave a foot on the defamation notice and stressed, he will continue raising his voice against the immoral and corrupt activities of Kesineni Shivanath aka Chinni.

“Not Rs 100 Cr, even if Kesineni Chinni files a defamation suit for Rs one lakh crore, I will not stop fighting against his corruption and loot,” stressed Kesineni Nani.

“I have served as Vijayawada MP for 10 years sincerely and it is my responsibility to question, if Govt resources are looted. Instead of trying to threaten with a defamation suit, Kesineni Chinni should answer the valid questions raised by me,” responded Kesineni Nani.

