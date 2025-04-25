AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the relaunching of Amaravati. AP CM has personally visited PM Modi in national capital Delhi and invited him for Amaravati restart.

Besides Amaravati’s restart, as Chandrababu Naidu met PM Modi just three days after Pahalgam terror attack, the meeting assumed significance.

“Amaravati is restarting. The construction of our Praja Rajadhani will resume soon, renewing hope and marking a historic milestone in our state’s journey to a prosperous future. Today, on behalf of people of Andhra Pradesh, I extended a warm invitation to PM Narendra Modi to join us in Amaravati to commemorate this special moment and inaugurate a fresh chapter of development,” tweeted CM Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Explaining about AP Govt’s ambitious plans for capital city Amaravati construction, CM Chandrababu Naidu wholeheartedly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Govt for lending all possible support.

According to schedule planned by AP Govt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially relaunch AP Capital Amaravati construction works on May 2 at around 3.45 PM. PM Modi will lead a rally from Gannavaram Airport to Amaravati inaugural ceremony meeting place near Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Pradhan Mantri Modi will later participate in a public meeting which is expected to have huge congregation of about 5 lakh people. Leaders of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance are making all efforts to make PM Modi’s visit and public meeting a huge success.