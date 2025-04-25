x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch

Published on April 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet
image
Photos : Chiranjeevi And Chandrababu Participated In Dr. Sharani’s Book Launch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani
image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number

AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the relaunching of Amaravati. AP CM has personally visited PM Modi in national capital Delhi and invited him for Amaravati restart.

Besides Amaravati’s restart, as Chandrababu Naidu met PM Modi just three days after Pahalgam terror attack, the meeting assumed significance.

“Amaravati is restarting. The construction of our Praja Rajadhani will resume soon, renewing hope and marking a historic milestone in our state’s journey to a prosperous future. Today, on behalf of people of Andhra Pradesh, I extended a warm invitation to PM Narendra Modi to join us in Amaravati to commemorate this special moment and inaugurate a fresh chapter of development,” tweeted CM Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Explaining about AP Govt’s ambitious plans for capital city Amaravati construction, CM Chandrababu Naidu wholeheartedly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Govt for lending all possible support.

According to schedule planned by AP Govt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially relaunch AP Capital Amaravati construction works on May 2 at around 3.45 PM. PM Modi will lead a rally from Gannavaram Airport to Amaravati inaugural ceremony meeting place near Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Pradhan Mantri Modi will later participate in a public meeting which is expected to have huge congregation of about 5 lakh people. Leaders of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance are making all efforts to make PM Modi’s visit and public meeting a huge success.

Previous Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Latest

image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet
image
Photos : Chiranjeevi And Chandrababu Participated In Dr. Sharani’s Book Launch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani
image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani
image
‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans echo around Charminar

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living