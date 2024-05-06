Political Tensions Escalate: Attack on Sai Dharam Tej During Campaign Rally

In a shocking turn of events, actor Sai Dharam Tej, campaigning for Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram constituency, faced a violent assault allegedly orchestrated by supporters of the YSRCP. Details as follows.

Attack on Sai Dharam Tej:

Hero Sai Dharam Tej is campaigning for Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting from Pithapuram constituency. His campaign got huge response from the people of the constituency. During this campaign he faced shocking assault as some thugs hurled drink bottles and stones at Tej during the campaign rally in Tatiparthi, Kakinada, narrowly missing him but injuring a Janasena supporter, Nalla Sridhar, in the process. This incident created chaos during the campaign.

Series of Provoking Acts by YSRCP Fans:

This incident wasn’t isolated; rather, it was part of a series of provocative acts committed by YSRCP cadres targeting Tej throughout his campaign. Earlier, as Tej proceeded from Tatiparthi to Chinna Jaggampet in a roadshow, YSRCP supporters attempted incitement and threw fireworks, causing chaos. This led to the verbal battle between Janasena and YSRCP cadres. Despite police intervention, the attacks persisted, culminating in the bottle-throwing incident that left Sridhar severely injured and almost blinded him.

Response on the Incident:

Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan vehemently condemned the attack, recalling similar incidents of violence directed at him in the past. Political figures such as Kakinada MP candidate Uday and former Pithapuram MLA Verma expressed solidarity with Sridhar, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of political campaigners in Andhra Pradesh, with implications for the governance under the leadership of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The attack on Sai Dharam Tej underscores the escalating political tensions in Andhra Pradesh as the elections draw nearer. Such acts of violence not only endanger the lives of campaigners but also undermine the democratic process itself. Whether these attacks are a deliberate strategy by the ruling party to intimidate opposition supporters or a failure of law enforcement to maintain public safety remains a subject of debate. Regardless, the incident serves as an indicator of the current state of administration in the state of Andhra Pradesh under the ruling of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. This incident also is a stark reminder of the need for political leaders to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure the safety of all citizens, irrespective of their affiliations.