Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Will Samantha respond to Morphed Click?

Published on May 6, 2024 by ratnasri

Will Samantha respond to Morphed Click?

Top actress Samantha is suffering with Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal about ‘Far Infrared Sauna’ and the advantages of the health process. “Improved circulation to the Muscles, Boost Metabolism, Reduces Body Fat, Increased Energy, Detoxify the Body, Reduced Cellulite, Rejuvenates Skin, Increased Strength, Enhanced Sweating, Lessens Joint and Muscle Pain, and Increases Flexibility,” posted Samantha in the post.

Samantha also posted her click in a bath towel along with the treatment details. Soon a morphed click of the actress was posted on social media and it went viral in no time. It is clear that the click was morphed but it was circulated widely. Samantha’s fans are furious about the post and the actress is yet to respond for the same. The actress celebrated her 37th birthday in Greece and she is currently holidaying in Europe along with her close friends. The actress will soon return back to work.

