Will Samantha respond to Morphed Click?

Top actress Samantha is suffering with Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal about ‘Far Infrared Sauna’ and the advantages of the health process. “Improved circulation to the Muscles, Boost Metabolism, Reduces Body Fat, Increased Energy, Detoxify the Body, Reduced Cellulite, Rejuvenates Skin, Increased Strength, Enhanced Sweating, Lessens Joint and Muscle Pain, and Increases Flexibility,” posted Samantha in the post.

Samantha also posted her click in a bath towel along with the treatment details. Soon a morphed click of the actress was posted on social media and it went viral in no time. It is clear that the click was morphed but it was circulated widely. Samantha’s fans are furious about the post and the actress is yet to respond for the same. The actress celebrated her 37th birthday in Greece and she is currently holidaying in Europe along with her close friends. The actress will soon return back to work.