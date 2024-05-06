Dhanush proves his Dedication again

Dhanush is one of the most talented and dedicated actors of Indian cinema. He has done films in all the languages and tasted success. The disciplined actor is doing a number of films in Telugu and the actor proved his dedication once again. Dhanush plays an underdog in his next film Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula. The actor’s look went viral after its release and it was well designed. Dhanush had to stand near a garbage dump for almost ten hours and Dhanush was not hesitant. He stood near the dump for the entire day till the shoot got completed.

This explains the dedication levels of the actor when it comes to work. Dhanush rejected wearing the mask as he wanted to prove the intensity of the scene. The shoot went on for 12 hours including the breaks. Kubera is a pan-Indian film and it also has Nagarjuna playing the role of a cop. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers and Kubera will release early next year. Dhanush is also busy with a couple of Tamil films that are in shooting mode.