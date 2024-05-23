x
Movie News

Dil Raju to work with Debutants

Published on May 23, 2024 by

During the pre-release event of Love Me, Dil Raju revealed about the hardwork and journey of him and how the next generation of his family has been taking the legacy of Sri Venkateswara Creations further. There was criticism that Dil Raju hasn’t introduced any new directors in the recent years. He was the one who introduced Sukumar, Boyapati Srinu, Bommarillu Baskar, Sriram Venu, Vamshi Paidipally and others in the past. Over the recent years, he has been working with successful directors. He introduced Venu with Balagam last year.

On the stage, Dil Raju announced that he will continue to launch new directors through Dil Raju Productions every year. He also introduced debutants who are all set to turn directors this year and he announced the projects. He also said that if these projects end up as super hits, he would introduce more and more directors through his production house.

