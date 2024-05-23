x
A sequel for Love Me

Published on May 23, 2024 by

A sequel for Love Me

Love Me is a new-age attempt from youngsters and Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish is the lead actor. Arun Bhimavarapu is making his debut as director and Dil Raju Productions. The film has top technicians like PC Sreeram and MM Keeravani. The film is hitting the screens on May 25th across the globe. The team arranged a grand pre-release event today and the team announced that the film will have a sequel. Love Me sequel is titled Kill Me if you Love.

Arun Bhimavarapu announced that the sequel shoot will start soon and Ashish will be the lead actor. MM Keeravani also said that he is ready to score the music for Kill Me if you Love. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady in Love Me and she also sang a song in the film. Love Me is an interesting horror drama that is laced with a love story.

