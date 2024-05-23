x
Buzz: Rashmika to romance NTR?

Published on May 23, 2024 by

Buzz: Rashmika to romance NTR?

Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush and she is enjoying terrific craze in all the languages. The actress is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is slated for August 15th release. As per the latest buzz, Rashmika is considered as the leading lady in NTR’s upcoming film to be directed by Prashanth Neel. The shooting formalities will start in August and this pan-Indian attempt releases next year. Rashmika worked with all the top actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other young actors of Telugu cinema.

The team felt that Rashmika would be a great choice beside NTR and the talks are going on. Dragon is the title considered for this action entertainer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. NTR will join the sets of the film after completing Devara and War 2. Rashmika is busy with women-centric films like Rainbow, Girlfriend and she is also the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. She is also the leading lady in Vicky Kaushal’s next film.

