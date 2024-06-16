Few options left for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is in shooting mode and the film will miss the announced release date August 15th. The film needs a pan-Indian release and the team has to get an ideal release date in all the languages. August, September and October are packed with several releases. It would be tough for Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in these months and get a comfortable and wide release. The team is also in plans to release the film for Christmas but the call is yet to be taken. Christmas release remains ideal for Pushpa 2: The Rule as of now. There are very few options left for the film as there is a mad rush of films releasing in the second half of this year in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Close to 50 days of shoot is left pending for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the team is working to complete the shoot at the earliest. The makers will finalize and announce the new release date very soon. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and it features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget attempt and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.