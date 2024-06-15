Niharika responds about rift between Mega Family and Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun participated in the election campaign of his friend Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy and this did not go well with Mega fans as Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram. Mega fans have been trolling Allu Arjun badly and after the defeat of his friend in Nandyal and Janasena winning in all the constituencies, Allu Arjun remained tightlipped. He is focused on the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule and never responded about the controversy.

Niharika Konidela had a media interaction recently and the actress was asked about the rift between the Mega family and Allu Arjun. She was also asked about Sai Dharam Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. She said “I am not aware about Sai Dharam Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun. I came to know about it now. About the rift, whatever happened, they have their own reasons” told Niharika Konidela. Though the actress did not disclose things directly, she hinted that there are differences. The actress produced a small film titled Committee Kurrollu and the teaser of the film is out now.