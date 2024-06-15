Mr Bachchan Showreel Loading

The shooting formalities of Mr Bachchan have come to an end and this is the third collaboration of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar. The team is in plans to release a showreel of the film in an innovative manner and it showcases the glimpses without any dialogue. The showreel will be unveiled on June 17th and Harish Shankar says that it would be a cracker. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Mr Bachchan and the film is the remake of Raid. The makers are considering a September release for the film. People Media Factory are the producers and Mickey J Meyer is scoring the music and background score for this mass entertainer.

