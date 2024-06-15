Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in one more Controversy

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been accused in a scam and he is out recently. A case has been registered on Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently by an NRI named Sachin Joshi. He claims that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra cheated him of a gold scam through a scheme. Sachin Joshi also approached the court to take action against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Satyayug Gold Company announced a gold scheme in the year 2014. It was about depositing gold to the customer’s account as per the amount deposited and depending on the gold price.

Sachin Joshi joined the gold scheme in 2014 and he bought gold worth Rss18.58 lakhs in five years. In 2019, when he approached Satyayug Gold Pvt Ltd, the company was closed. It was learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra resigned from the board of directors in 2017. Mumbai Additional Sessions Judge N.P Mehta ordered the cops to register a case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. The primary investigation also revealed that Shilpa Shetty and her husband were involved in the fraud along with an employee. The duo is yet to respond for the same.