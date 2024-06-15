Four big events for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggest release of Indian cinema. Nag Ashwin is the director and the film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The trailer of the film is out and the makers are planning several large events. Four big events are planned in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Amaravati. The dates will be finalized soon. The grand pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD will take place on June 23rd in Amaravati. The single featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh will be out tomorrow. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Santosh Narayanan scored the music and background score.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.