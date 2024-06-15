Ram to arrive on Pushpa 2 Date

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is postponed and the film will not hit the screens as per the plan on August 15th. The makers are yet to make an official announcement soon. Now, Ram’s upcoming film Double iSmart is announced for August 15th release. The film’s shoot was delayed and the release was pushed from March this year. The makers made an official statement today about the release of Double iSmart. The talkie part has been wrapped up and the pending songs are shot currently.

Puri Jagannadh is the director and producer of Double iSmart. The non-theatrical deals of Double iSmart are closed recently. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. Double iSmart will have a pan-Indian release and Manisharma is the music composer. Double iSmart is an out-and-out mass entertainer and is the sequel of their super hit film iSmart Shankar.