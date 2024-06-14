Maharaja Movie Review

Maharaja Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the finest actors Indian cinema has. He is busy with films in all the Indian languages and he prefers Tamil films. He is not much bothered of stardom and image. He does the work that he loves. He is a man who inspires people to do new genres. His 50th film as an actor is titled Maharaja and he picked up a hard-hitting film for his milestone movie. Maharaja released all over today and here is the film’s review:

Story:

Maharaja (Vijay Sethupathi) is a barber by profession and he leads a simple life along with his daughter. His wife passes away in an accident. Maharaja is a man of few words and his daughter is his life. A bunch of thieves steal Lakshmi, a valuable asset from his house and Maharaja approaches the cops to recover Lakshmi. The rest of Maharaja is all about Lakshmi and what happens next.

Analysis:

The makers did not reveal much in the teaser and trailer. The entire concept was kept under wraps. To prevent the spoilers and keep the audience engaging, any review cannot reveal much about the film. The director has to be appreciated for his brilliant writing and screenplay throughout the film. The film starts with an accident which is shocking for the audience. Vijay Sethupathi is introduced in a simple manner. The director did not go over the board and presented whatever is needed for the film. The school Principal apologizing to Maharaja’s daughter is well presented. The scene also explains about the real characterization of the lead actor and his love for his daughter. Though the film starts on a slow note, Maharaja sounds gripping as it proceeds further.

The audience will be left puzzled about Lakshmi and the police station episode is strong enough. Despite facing several insults, Maharaja keeps sitting in the police station for Lakshmi.The audience will guess that there is a bigger mystery behind Lakshmi and the twists are totally gripping. The director then introduces the character of Selva (Anurag Kashyap) who is a brutal thief and all his thefts are out of the box. He has another side as a father and he loves his daughter so much. Selva’s character was very well written. With a lot of questions for the audience, the director takes his time to reveal all the twists at the right time. Maharaja is a perfect example to say that the screenplay can do wonders.

The cops in the film are presented in a bad light but there is an episode in the second half that changes the hatred on the cops who insult Maharaja. Though the second half of Maharaja happens at a slow pace, all the twists unfold well without leaving any thread. Every detail is penned and presented. The climax of Maharaja takes the film to the next level and the twist is heart touching. Maharaja is an emotional ride and Vijay Sethupathi carries the emotions well throughout the film.

Performance:

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly the best performer and he is a perfect suit for the title role. He emoted well throughout the film and there is an unhidden heroism in Vijay and the director utilized it to the core. He excelled in the action episodes. Vijay is 50 films old and all his experience is clearly visible on screen.Maharaja will be remembered for a long time in his career. Anurag Kashyap is a gem of an actor and played the role of Selva with perfection. There are a lot of dark secrets hidden behind the role of Selva. Mamata Mohandas plays a coach in the film and she has limited screen presence. Abhirami is good as Anurag Kashyap’s wife in the film. Bharathi Raja played a guest role. All the bunch of actors who essayed the roles of cops did their part well.

Maharaja is a director’s film and he penned a powerful script, locked the right actors and executed the film without any distractions. Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap took the film to the next level with their outstanding performances. The film is backed by a strong script, gripping screenplay and narration. The background score of Maharaja is an asset for the film. The action episodes are well placed. The production values are apt. Full marks for the director Nithilan Swaminathan.

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5