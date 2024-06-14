Harom Hara Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Sudheer Babu is a promising actor but his films are falling short of expectations. He has high hopes on Harom Hara, an action thriller. The trailer made enough noise and his fans are quite confident that Harom Hara will end up as a mass action hit for the actor. Harom Hara released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Harom Hara happens in 1980s in the Kuppam region. Tammireddy dominates the region and he is the reason for the crimes in the region. He is into land grabbing and murders. A majority of the people leave the region as they are left scared. At the same time, Subramanyam (Sudheer Babu) joins Kuppam Polytechnic College as Lab Technician. After a rift with the aides of Tammireddy, Subramanyam loses his job. He has a lot of debts from his father and Subramanyam is left in a huge financial stress. It is then, Subramanyam decides to design a gun on his own. The rest of Harom Hara is all about the journey of Subramanyam in the gun mafia and how he battles with the enemies in the new world.

Analysis:

Harom Hara generated enough buzz with the trailer and the stylish cuts. The action, colourtone, gun backdrop are very fresh. The film is also set in a rural backdrop and the director penned the story of a gunsmith. Though the basic plot is new, the director of Harom Hara is strongly inspired by films like Pushpa, KGF, Chatrapathi and Vikram. Palani Swamy (Sunil) episode in Police Stations reminds us of KGF. Tammireddy episodes are not fresh. Harom Hara track is good. The audience will predict that the film’s mood will change with the introduction of Subramanyam but the director takes a longer time.

The main plan is to narrate about the major challenges that Subramanyam faces as a gunsmith. The elevations given to Subramanyam are over the board. The interval episode is not impressive and the audience will be left disappointed with the elevations and the revealed twist. The second half of Harom Hara is predictable and reminds us of Chatrapathi. The second half is dragged much and the last 30 minutes of the film will test the patience of the audience. The dose of action in the second half is high and some of them are unwanted. There is no emotional connection in the second half of Harom Hara. There is no strong conflict between Subramanyam and Tammireddy. Jyothilakshmi scene is a saviour in the second half.

Harom Hara has a new backdrop though the narration is outdated. The music, background score and the cinematography work are the major assets of Harom Hara. The action episodes are well designed though they lacked emotional connection. All the songs in Harom Hara are decent. All the actors will be seen speaking in Kuppam dialect throughout the film.

Performances:

Sudheer Babu picks up a mass action entertainer for the first time. He worked hard on the action episodes. But the dose of action is higher. Sudheer Babu excelled in the emotional scenes. Malavika’s role has no prominence and the love story is not interesting. Sunil has a lengthy role but his characterization is quite routine. All the other actors have no great roles assigned or designed.

Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film’s director has a mass touch and he knows how to impress the mass audience. The director also has a good visual sense but he should have worked on the script and emotions. Harom Hara is a better attempt among the recent releases of Sudheer Babu. The actor will have to wait for a longer time to score a solid mass hit.

