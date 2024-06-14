Music Shop Murthy Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Some stories are good to read and some others are good to watch. Some stories on screen have to be told in an engaging and entertaining manner. Music Shop Murthy has an inspiring story which narrates that talent doesn’t need age. Ajay Ghosh played the title role while Chandini Chowdary played another important role. Music Shop Murthy released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Murthy (Ajay Ghosh) is a middle class man who stays with his wife and two daughters. He owns a music shop in his village and he struggles to survive with his business. His wife advises to start a mobile shop instead of a music shop in this new era. But Murthy is fond of music and he has dreams of turning a DJ after taking the suggestions of his friends. In this journey, he meets Anjana (Chandini Chowdary), a girl who is independent and has her own plans. She also plans to turn DJ though her parents are against her plan. She trains Murthy and she turns a mentor for him. The rest of Music Shop Murthy is all about his journey in this music world.

Analysis:

As told, Music Shop Murthy is an inspiring story. The story is good to read and it has to be entertaining when narrated as a film. Murthy leads a simple life in his village along with his family and he faces a lot of hurdles. A 50-year-old man who dreams of becoming a DJ will face a series of insults and Murthy’s friendship with Sanjana is well presented. Music Shop Murthy happens on a lighter note and it is completely predictable. Murthy challenges his wife and leaves his house to become a DJ and this is the interval point of Music Shop Murthy.

The second half of Music Shop Murthy is all about the struggles of Murthy in Hyderabad and the new friendships, the challenges faced by Murthy are narrated. Such stories are narrated with the backdrop of sports but the director picked up the concept of DJ. Some of the episodes are emotional and heart touching. The director takes a lot of cinematic liberty and there are a lot of repeated scenes in the second half of Music Shop Murthy. Anjana plays a crucial role in the first half and she is hardly seen in the second half of the film.

Music Shop Murthy reminds us of the sentiment version of DJ Tillu which is a full-length entertainer. There is no need for an after-story of Murthy once he becomes a DJ. Music Shop Murthy has an overdose of sentiment and melodrama. Ajay Ghosh has a great comic timing but it is hardly used in the film. Instead of taking the film on an entertaining mode and ending up as an emotional note, the director picked up melodrama and overdose of sentiment.

Performances:

Music Shop Murthy is the story of Ajay Ghosh and he played a role that suits his age. He worked with responsibility and he delivered his best as Murthy. Amani plays Murthy’s wife and she played her role well. Chandini Chowdary’s role starts off well but her role was left over. She shines in the last half an hour of the film. Bhanu Chander played his part well. All the other characters have no prominence.

The title track of Music Shop Murthy is decent. Ajay Ghosh has some signature steps in the number on screen. The rest of the songs fail to make any noise. Some of the DJ tracks are good. The production values of Music Shop Murthy are good. Music Shop Murthy is an inspiring story but it lacks entertainment and engaging narration.

