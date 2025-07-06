x
Elon Musk floats a new political party

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Elon Musk floats a new political party

In a surprising development, tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday announced that he had launched a new political party in the United States of America to challenge what he claimed as the country’s “one-party system.” He made this announcement through platform X after citing a poll in favour of his decision.

The announcement follows a public fallout between Musk and President Donald Trump, after which the tech moghul exited both the administration and the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he had led controversial efforts to slash federal spending and cut government jobs.

He openly criticised the current political system, stating, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.” Musk shared more on how he plans to challenge the US political establishment, which he calls a “uniparty” system.

“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” he said.

During US Independence Day celebrations on July 4, Musk posted a poll on his platform X, asking followers: “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party? The response was decisive as 65.4 per cent of users voted “Yes”, while 34.6 per cent voted “No.”

Musk cited this strong backing as the real intention behind the launch, framing it as a response to growing public dissatisfaction with both major parties. It would be interesting to see how US President Donald Trump responds on this announcement.

Next Texas floods leaves 50+ dead, dozens missing Previous AP Govt. determined on ‘Amaravati’ 3 year deadline
