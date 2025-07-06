x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
ETV takes down controversial episodes from AIR

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

ETV Win has been producing content driven and concept oriented web series for their digital platform. Most of them are appealing for the family crowds and are made on minimal budgets. After Sumanth’s Anaganaga received wide appreciation, ETV Win released AIR, a college drama that discusses the lives of intermediate students. A Caste Feeling episode from AIR went viral soon after the release and it triggered debate for several controversies.

Social media is full of criticism as a caste was targeted on a public note. Soon, ETV decided to put an end to the controversy by removing the episode. “Moving forward, we will be more careful and considerate to ensure our content reflects the values of respect and inclusivity. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Team ETV WIN” posted the team on their official page. Apart from the controversial episode, AIR is thoroughly enjoyable and makes a decent watch this weekend.

