ETV takes down controversial episodes from AIR

ETV Win has been producing content driven and concept oriented web series for their digital platform. Most of them are appealing for the family crowds and are made on minimal budgets. After Sumanth’s Anaganaga received wide appreciation, ETV Win released AIR, a college drama that discusses the lives of intermediate students. A Caste Feeling episode from AIR went viral soon after the release and it triggered debate for several controversies.

Social media is full of criticism as a caste was targeted on a public note. Soon, ETV decided to put an end to the controversy by removing the episode. “Moving forward, we will be more careful and considerate to ensure our content reflects the values of respect and inclusivity. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Team ETV WIN” posted the team on their official page. Apart from the controversial episode, AIR is thoroughly enjoyable and makes a decent watch this weekend.