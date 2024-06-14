All systems will be brought onto track, says Naidu

Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, made it clear that he will have to take some decisions soon to bring all the systems back onto the track as almost all the departments in the State have become defunct.

The All India Service officers extended warm greetings to the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, after he assumed charge at the State Secretariat. Thanking them for their greetings, the Chief Ministers told the IAS and IPS officers “Perhaps some officers who had worked with me when I became the Chief Minister in 1995 for the first time must be here now. I assumed charge for the fourth time as the Chief Minister and I have never experienced such a worse situation in the State as I am witnessing now. IAS, IPS and IFS are highly respectable positions as the officers are appointed without any connection to particular State,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Recalling that some officers present there had functioned so exemplarily, Chandrababu Naidu asked them to re-examine themselves how they discharged their duties in the past five years. The Chief Minister felt that he never thought that such great injustice is possible in the administration as a result of which all the systems have completely faded.

People have developed huge frustration on the administration and all this because of the atrocities in the rule, he felt. “I am not talking about the injustice done to me and I never do that. What is paining me hard is the great injustice done to the State and I will have to take some decisions to bring the systems back onto the track,” Chandrababu Naidu said and informed them that he will soon talk to them again.