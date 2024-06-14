Chota K Naidu clears the rift with Harish Shankar

Senior lensman Chota K Naidu made unusual statements about Harish Shankar and his flop film Ramayya Vastavayya in an interview. Though it was not intentional, Harish Shankar got disturbed and he challenged Chota K Naidu through his social media page. Now, Chota K Naidu cleared the rift after he paid his visit on the sets of Harish Shankar’s upcoming film Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja is the lead actor in Mr Bachchan and Harish Shankar released a video byte about their patchup. The duo has been spotted bonding with each other in a healthy conversation in the released video.

Chota K Naidu is currently working for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara that is slated for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassishta is the director of this socio fantasy film that is planned on a massive budget. UV Creations are the producers. Harish Shankar will complete Mr Bachchan and he has to resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is also holding talks with Ram for an entertainer.