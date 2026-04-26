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Home > Movie News

Charan’s Peddi Release Date Locked

Published on April 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Charan’s Peddi Release Date Locked

The release plans for Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi have finally taken a definitive shape, putting an end to weeks of speculation. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical arrival on June 25th.

The announcement was made during the pre-release event of Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara. He shared that the team is presently filming a special song, indicating that the final leg of shooting is underway. With the project moving briskly, both filming and post-production activities are progressing simultaneously to meet the planned release timeline. “Peddi will grace theatres on June 25th,” announced the director.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film features Ram Charan in a strikingly rugged role that has already grabbed attention through its promotional glimpses.

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