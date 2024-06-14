Why is Netflix’s Maharaj banned?

The Gujarat High Court imposed a ban on Majaraj that has Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan in the lead role. Pushtimarg, a religious organization, has raised objections over the film’s content. The film was based on the famous Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 argued, the eight member committee of Pushtimarg. They argued that the film will initiate violence and will be a threat to law and order. They also said that the film makes serious comments against Hindu gods. The Gujarat High Court for now stalled the release of Maharaj.

Pushtimarg also said that the film will be available on Netflix which has a wide reach across the globe. The stay in release will make a small financial loss for Netflix, argued Pushtimarg. The Gujarat High Court issued notices to Netflix and other parties involved. The next hearing is scheduled for June 18th. Boycott Netflix and Ban Maharaj hashtags are trending on social media platforms. Malhotra P. Siddharth directed Maharaj and it stars Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.