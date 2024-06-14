Critically acclaimed actor joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon join the sets of Coolie and the film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film discusses about the gold smuggling mafia and it is expected to be high on action. Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is roped in to play a crucial role in the film. He played a crucial role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram that was a super hit and the duo is working together for the second time.

The shoot of Coolie is expected to start next month and the film will have a summer 2025 release. Satyaraj and Shobana will be seen in other important roles in Coolie. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt. There are reports that Kamal Haasan will be seen in a cameo in Coolie. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Vettaiyan and the film is announced for October 10th release.