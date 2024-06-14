NTR and Janhvi’s Romantic Number

Young Tiger NTR wrapped up a crisp schedule of Devara in Goa and an action episode was canned in a remote location in Goa. The team is now all set to jet off to Thailand and a romantic number on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will be shot in this schedule. The song will be shot in four days in some of the exclusive locations of Thailand. The team is also in plans to complete the filming by the end of July. The major action part of Devara is completed. The team also preponed the film’s release and Devara is announced for September 27th release across the globe.

Devara is said to be a high voltage action entertainer and NTR personally participated in the pre-production work of the film. Koratala Siva is the director of Devara, a pan-Indian film that is announced for release in two parts. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Rockstar Anirudh scored the music and background score for Devara. NTR is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. Ayan Mukerji is the director and War 2 releases in August 2025.