YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party MLCs to close their eyes and five years-time will be over. He told them to be brave and face every challenge from the ruling party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy met the party MLCs at his office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He told them that he took several surveys and found that people are happy with the government. There was no anti-government wave among the people, he said. He claimed that they have collected several samples from the people before and after the elections.

However, the counting was different, he said. He favoured a national level debate on the use of EVMs. He said that EVMs worked as the pawns of Shakuni in Mahabharat. He said that there must have been something wrong with the counting or in the EVMs. He wanted a national level debate on the use of EVMs in elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they have done so well for the people. More than Rs 2.70 lakh crore money was given to the people without middlemen and without corruption. People of all sections were happy with his government. However, the results were different and astonishing, he said.

He wanted the people to give some time to the ruling TDP. The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders are spending their honeymoon time now. Let them complete the honeymoon time, he said. He wanted them to be with the people. He said that 40 per cent of the people have voted for the YSR Congress. This would mean that 40 percent of the people are with the YSR Congress. He wanted the MLCs to work with these 40 per cent people and ensure that the government is on the right track.

He wanted the MLCs to meet the party cadre, particularly those who are targeted by the TDP goondas. He said that the TDP goondas were attacking the YSR Congress activists across the state. He wanted the MLCs to stand for those activists and protect them. He wanted the MLCs to visit the houses of these activists who have become victims of the TDP.